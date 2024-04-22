Taylor Swift ‘doesn’t care’ about backlash over Kim Kardashian diss track

Taylor swift is prepared to accept the the consequences of her diss track, thanK you aIMee,which appears to be directeded towards Kim Kardashian.
As reported by Life & Style, the globally renowned singer "wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash."
An insider told the outlet, "Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care about whatever the fallout might be."
Moreover, reports also indicate that the singer of Bad Blood subtly criticized both the reality TV star and her ex-husband Kanye West in another track titled Cassandra.
Regarding the rapper’s possible response to his ongoing feud with musician, the source posed the question, "The big question is whether Kanye will chime in on thanK you aIMee or Cassandra, which also references the infamous phone call."
For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.
In one of her tracks, thanK you aIMee , the capitalization of letter K,L and M in the title of song has left her fans speculating that it is targeted towards the founder of Skims.
The lyrics of the song reads, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."
While referring to Kim and Kanye's daughter North West's viral dance video on her song, Swift sings, "And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."