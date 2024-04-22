King Charles receives heartfelt pleas from children on World Earth Day

  • April 22, 2024
King Charles, who has been a climate change activist all his life marked the World Earth Day on Monday by cherishing heartfelt appeals of young children.

The Buckingham palace on their Instagram account shared a series of hand-made cards sent by young kids to the monarch, expressing their enthusiasm to be a part of King’s mission of saving the planet.

Alongside a series of children’s artwork was a sweet caption which read, “Each year, The King receives thousands of letters from children and young people who want to get involved in saving our planet.”

The palace also encouraged other people to express their ideas to make this world a better planet, noting, “We’d love to hear about what you and your families, friends, colleagues and communities are doing to help combat the damage which plastics are doing to the environment - please tell us more in the comments.”


This post comes over the heels of a powerful video message by the Buckingham on the theme of Plastic Vs Planet, to highlight the efforts of the cancer-stricken King Charles.

The video was accompanied by the caption, “Today is World Earth Day - an annual celebration of the achievements of the environmental movement. This year’s theme is ‘Planet vs. Plastics’.”


It further noted, “On 19th February 1970, at the age of 21, The King warned of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment. In the five decades since, His Majesty has used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future.”

