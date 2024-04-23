Kate Middleton title change after Prince William’s coronation explained

Kate Middleton will be changing her title when husband Prince William ascends the throne as King of England in the foreseeing future.
She will then be called Queen Catherine instead, as reported to Hello! Magazine by Marlene Koenig, who is a Royal historian.
While the Princess of Wales is the sixth Catherine in the family, she will not have a regnal number allotted in her title because she’s a queen consort and not the actual ruler, just like her mother-in-law, Queen Camilla.
The royal expert explained that only the sovereign has the right to get a number followed by their name, so keeping that in mind, Prince William will become King William V.
Earlier in April 2024, another royal editor, Tina Brown, said that Kate’s husband is “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne” as his father, King Charles, is battling cancer.
Writing a piece for New York Times, she stated, “The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety. Kate is the most popular member of the royal family after William. The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”