Kate Middleton title change after Prince William’s coronation explained

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Kate Middleton title change after Prince William’s coronation explained
Kate Middleton to be called by a different name in future

Kate Middleton will be changing her title when husband Prince William ascends the throne as King of England in the foreseeing future.

She will then be called Queen Catherine instead, as reported to Hello! Magazine by Marlene Koenig, who is a Royal historian.

While the Princess of Wales is the sixth Catherine in the family, she will not have a regnal number allotted in her title because she’s a queen consort and not the actual ruler, just like her mother-in-law, Queen Camilla.

The royal expert explained that only the sovereign has the right to get a number followed by their name, so keeping that in mind, Prince William will become King William V.

Earlier in April 2024, another royal editor, Tina Brown, said that Kate’s husband is “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne” as his father, King Charles, is battling cancer.

Writing a piece for New York Times, she stated, “The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety. Kate is the most popular member of the royal family after William. The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”

Royal News

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Prince Harry visit to UK confirmed by Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry visit to UK confirmed by Invictus Games Foundation
King Charles will pull a daring horse stunt at birthday parade

King Charles will pull a daring horse stunt at birthday parade
Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Rajwa on her 30th birthday

Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Rajwa on her 30th birthday

Meghan Markle 'dear friend' label draws cold response from Justin Trudeau's ex

Meghan Markle 'dear friend' label draws cold response from Justin Trudeau's ex
King Charles expected to facilitate reconciliation talks between Prince William and Harry

King Charles expected to facilitate reconciliation talks between Prince William and Harry
Kate Middleton will face ‘minimal exposure’ on return to public duties

Kate Middleton will face ‘minimal exposure’ on return to public duties
King Charles set to host first state visit after announcement of resuming his public duties

King Charles set to host first state visit after announcement of resuming his public duties
Prince William special plans to celebrate 13 anniversary with Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William special plans to celebrate 13 anniversary with Kate Middleton revealed

King Charles to resume public duties following cancer treatment

King Charles to resume public duties following cancer treatment
Prince Harry sends King Charles strong message ahead of crucial meeting

Prince Harry sends King Charles strong message ahead of crucial meeting

King Charles funeral plans updated as monarch’s health declines: DETAILS

King Charles funeral plans updated as monarch’s health declines: DETAILS

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England