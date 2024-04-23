Kate Middleton will continue sentimental family tradition on Prince Louis’ birthday

Kate Middleton is expected to continue an excellent family tradition as her son, Prince Louis, will turn 6 on April 23.
As reported by The Independent, she will be baking a cake to kick start the celebrations at midnight, as has been done for her children in the past as well.
In a 2019 appearance with husband Prince William on BBC’s famous show, Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry, the Princess of Wales expressed, “I love making the cake,” sighting how their kids have been treated with this extraordinary gifts on all birthdays.
“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing… and I make far too much,” she laughed.
Then, Kate went on to reemphasize on this incredibly meaningful practice by adding, “But I love it!”
Another one of her popular traditions is to unveil a new portrait for honoring birth anniversaries.
But the same is not predicted to go on this year as photo editing scandals have gripped the British Royal Family tight ever since she floated a picture with her little ones on Mothers’ Day back in February.