US universities struggle amid growing pro-Palestinian protests by students

Top US colleges and universities from Columbia to Yale are struggling to control increasing pro-Palestinian protests by students.
These pro-Palestinian protests have led to mass arrests and the cancellation of in-person classes at the university.
As per a CNN report, a number of students were arrested after the police broke up a protest at New York University (NYU) on Monday night.
New York Police Department also confirmed to CNN the arrest of students and faculty members during a protest on the school’s campus.
NYU sporkesperson John Beckham in an statement said, “This (protest) occurred without notice to the University, and without authorization.”
He furthered, “The University closed access to the plaza, put barriers in place, and made clear that we were not going to allow additional protesters to join because the protests were already considerably disruptive of classes and other operations in schools around the plaza.”
Earlier in the day, dozens of students were arrested from Yales University.
Moreover, Columbia University has also cancelled in-person classes, saying all classes at its main campus will be hybrid until the end of the spring semester.
The university, on Monday night, announced, “Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations.”