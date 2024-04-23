US universities struggle amid growing pro-Palestinian protests by students

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
US universities struggle amid growing pro-Palestinian protests by students
Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protestors at New York University

Top US colleges and universities from Columbia to Yale are struggling to control increasing pro-Palestinian protests by students.

These pro-Palestinian protests have led to mass arrests and the cancellation of in-person classes at the university.

As per a CNN report, a number of students were arrested after the police broke up a protest at New York University (NYU) on Monday night.

New York Police Department also confirmed to CNN the arrest of students and faculty members during a protest on the school’s campus.

NYU sporkesperson John Beckham in an statement said, “This (protest) occurred without notice to the University, and without authorization.”

He furthered, “The University closed access to the plaza, put barriers in place, and made clear that we were not going to allow additional protesters to join because the protests were already considerably disruptive of classes and other operations in schools around the plaza.”

Earlier in the day, dozens of students were arrested from Yales University.

Moreover, Columbia University has also cancelled in-person classes, saying all classes at its main campus will be hybrid until the end of the spring semester.

The university, on Monday night, announced, “Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations.”

World News

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland
Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing

World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans
Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation

Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation
Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner

Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner
Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat

Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat
UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030

UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030
Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla

Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla
US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt

US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt
Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England