Tragic mid-air collision claims ten lives in Malaysian navy rehearsal

Ten individuals lost their lives following a mid-air collision between two navy helicopters during a military practice session for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade.
As reported by BBC, one of the helicopters collided with the rotor of the other before both aircraft crashed to the ground.
The incident took place at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32 a.m. Tuesday morning (0132 GMT).
The Royal Malaysian Navy said in an official statement, "All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to the [Lumut] Military Hospital for identification."
It added, "it will form a committee to investigate the cause of the incident."
One of the helicopters, a HOM M503-3 with seven people on board, is believed to have crashed onto a running track.
While, the other, a Fennec M502-6 carrying the other three victims, crashed into a swimming pool nearby.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on X(formerly known as Twitter), "the nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy".
He further added, "condolences to all the families of the victims and prayers for strength to face this calamity."