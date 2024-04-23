Severe heatwaves grip India, Bangladesh, as temperatures rise above normal

Hundreds of millions of people in India and Bangladesh are enduring severe heatwaves since Monday, prompting school closures, disrupting agriculture, and increasing the risk of heat strokes and other health complications.
As reported by The New York Times, schools and universities in Bangladesh have been closed this week due to temperatures in some areas soaring above 107 degrees Fahrenheit, or 42 degrees Celsius.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a notice on Monday, “Due to increasing moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase over the next 72 hours."
In Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, the humidity level is recorded as 73 percent, and many areas in the country are experiencing daily power outages.
A public health expert in Bangladesh, Be-Nazir Ahmed said in an official statement that the heat wave could lead to more cases of certain diseases, including cholera and diarrhea.
Mr. Ahmed said that people should ideally try to work earlier in the morning and limit their outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
Similarly, India grapples with extreme temperatures impacting power grids, school closures, agriculture, and even the ongoing general elections, with some areas experiencing temperatures above 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Indian national meteorological department predicts continued heat wave conditions for the next five days, coinciding with the crucial voting period.
Election authorities are ensuring provisions of water on voting days, while political parties resort to bringing cooling devices to campaign rallies.