Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums

Hayley Williams is head over heels in love with Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, William shared a slew of posts to offer a look into her current favorites in the world of music.

In the first story, she noted, “Hi, it's Hayley, Record Store Day was this past weekend and being around people who enjoy music in its sexiest form was like being plugged directly into the sun.”

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums

She continued, “Here are some albums that are keeping my company right now.”

In a series of post showcasing her love for the music of various artists was also the pop icon Taylor Swift, who has just created quite a buzz with her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

“Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend. Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It's so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor's words get without ever losing the universal thread,” wrote Hayley, alongside the poster TTDP.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums

Next in line was none other than Queen Bey, who released her album Cowboy Carter few days before Taylor.

Sharing the cover of Beyoncé’s album, Hayley Williams wrote, “I cry at the same part of American Requiem, every time. Showed my mom and she got chills around the same time.”

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums

She further noted, “When Beyonce sings "if you ain't got no grits get the fuck up out the south" I feel the kind of southern pride that exists - subversively amongst hatred and fear.”

Hollywood News

Joe Alwyn moves on from ex girlfriend Taylor Swift: Reports

Joe Alwyn moves on from ex girlfriend Taylor Swift: Reports

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Justin Bieber’s crying selfies spark divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s crying selfies spark divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber
Travis Kelce auctions ‘significant other’ Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour' tickets

Travis Kelce auctions ‘significant other’ Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour' tickets
Tom Holland cheers on girlfriend Zendaya’s film 'Challengers'

Tom Holland cheers on girlfriend Zendaya’s film 'Challengers'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity gala

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity gala
Anne Hathaway’s early Hollywood days marked by ‘chronic stress’

Anne Hathaway’s early Hollywood days marked by ‘chronic stress’
Rihanna drops exciting clues about her 2024 Met Gala look: Deets inside

Rihanna drops exciting clues about her 2024 Met Gala look: Deets inside
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share adorable hug at NYC date night

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share adorable hug at NYC date night
Kanye West faces legal action over ex-security guard's startling revelations

Kanye West faces legal action over ex-security guard's startling revelations
Nicole Kidman overwhelmed with emotion at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Nicole Kidman overwhelmed with emotion at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala
Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for unforgettable tour experience

Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for unforgettable tour experience

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England