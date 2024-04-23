Taylor Swift and Beyoncé garner praises from Hayley Williams for their new albums

Hayley Williams is head over heels in love with Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, William shared a slew of posts to offer a look into her current favorites in the world of music.
In the first story, she noted, “Hi, it's Hayley, Record Store Day was this past weekend and being around people who enjoy music in its sexiest form was like being plugged directly into the sun.”
She continued, “Here are some albums that are keeping my company right now.”
In a series of post showcasing her love for the music of various artists was also the pop icon Taylor Swift, who has just created quite a buzz with her new album The Tortured Poets Department.
“Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend. Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It's so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor's words get without ever losing the universal thread,” wrote Hayley, alongside the poster TTDP.
Next in line was none other than Queen Bey, who released her album Cowboy Carter few days before Taylor.
Sharing the cover of Beyoncé’s album, Hayley Williams wrote, “I cry at the same part of American Requiem, every time. Showed my mom and she got chills around the same time.”
She further noted, “When Beyonce sings "if you ain't got no grits get the fuck up out the south" I feel the kind of southern pride that exists - subversively amongst hatred and fear.”