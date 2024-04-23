Elon Musk criticized by Australian PM over stabbing footage dispute

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Australian PM criticizes Elon Musk over stabbing footage dispute

Elon Musk has been criticized by Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who refers to him as an "arrogant billionaire," amidst a growing dispute over X's refusal to remove footage of a church stabbing.

As reported by Reuters, during an overnight hearing, Australia's Federal Court ordered Mr. Musk's social media firm X (formerly called Twitter) on Monday to hide videos of last week's attack in Sydney.

On Tuesday, Mr. Albanese told ABC News that Mr. Musk "thinks he's above the law but also above common decency."

He further added, "I find it extraordinary that X chose not to comply and are trying to argue their case."

Last week, Australia's eSafety Commissioner, an independent regulator, warned X and other social media platforms of significant fines if they didn't delete videos of the stabbing at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church, which authorities labeled as a terror attack.

While X said it had already blocked the posts from Australian users, but Australia's e-Safety Commissioner had said the content should be taken down since it showed explicit violence.

"Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth?" Musk wrote in a post, referring to Mr. Albanese.

The billionaire, who bought X in 2022 with a declared mission to save free speech, posted a meme on the platform that showed X stood for "free speech and truth" while other social media platforms represented "censorship and propaganda".

Musk, 52, also wrote that "if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissioner' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?"

Albanese hit back at Musk, saying the country would "do what's necessary to take on this arrogant billionaire who thinks he's above the law, but also above common decency".

"The idea that someone would go to court for the right to put up violent content on a platform shows how out-of-touch Mr Musk is," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

