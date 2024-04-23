Kriti Sanon calls THIS co-star her 'favourite'

Kriti Sanon revealed she would love to collaborate with Pankaj Tripathi.
In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, the Luka Chuppi star was asked who her favourite co-star is.
She responded, "Honestly, I've been blessed to work with some fun co-stars, whether it's friends like Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan. But obviously, I have to say the one I've worked with the most times is Pankaj Tripathi."
"So, I would definitely say he's my favorite. We've done four or three films together, and we've had a very different dynamic in each one. In Bareilly Ki Barfi, he played my father, and I think it's the most adorable father-daughter relationship I've seen on screen," Kriti added.
"I absolutely loved it. In Luka Chuppi, it was more of a comedic relationship, and in Mimi, of course, playing Bhanu and Mimi had a very unique bond. They say there's a connection you can't categorize."
Kriti then further went on showering praise on Pankaj Tripathi, "He's such a versatile and fantastic actor. I always feel so proud to see him getting the recognition he deserves for his work. Lately, he's been doing some incredible stuff.”