Kate Middleton delights royal fans with Prince Louis adorable picture on his 6th birthday

Kate Middleton did not join her son Prince Louis for his 6th birthday photo but she surely played the role of a photographer for him.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the Prince and Princess of Wales, shared a cute photo of Prince Louis as he marked his 6th birthday.
The adorable photo, which was taken in a beautiful garden saw the birthday boy flashing a cute smile for the camera, wearing a checkered shirt.
Alongside the photo of Prince Louis was a brief yet sweet caption which read, “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!, Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”
Princess Kate was also credited in the caption for clicking the memorable photo of Louis on his special day.
Shortly after the post was shared, royal fans swamped the comments section with warm wishes for Louis.
One fan noted, “Happy birthday boss, baby! You are getting so big.”
Another penned, “Aw what a beautiful picture!! His big smile for his beloved mother,,thank you to our Prince and Princess of Wales for this wonderful surprise!! Wishing a very happy and fun birthday to the adorable Prince Louis! I hope he will have a wonderful new year!! We all love you, Louis.”
“A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis! What a beautiful photo The Princess has taken - as she always does.,” gushed one user.