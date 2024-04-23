Kim Kardashian speaks for the first time since Taylor Swift's diss track release

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Kim Kardashian spoke for the first time since the release of Taylor Swift's diss track, thanK you aIMee, which is believed to be aimed at the socialite.

The reality TV star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 22, ahead of the release of the American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 series finale.

Jimmy, started the segment stating that several of Kim's fans have made some speculations about her.

He added, "I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false."

The 56-year-old host said people assume that "you blow dry your jeweler before you put it on?"

In response, the Skims founder said, "Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail."

During their conversation, Kim also revealed that she sleeps with her "eyes slightly open," leaving fans surprised.

The mother-of-four shared several interesting tidbits about herself.

However, netizens swiftly speculated that Kim's latest interview coincided with the release of Swift's diss track.

