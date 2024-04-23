Kate Middleton disappoints fans by breaking family tradition

Kate Middleton decided to stay away from continuing a special tradition on child Prince Louis’ birthday.
On the eve of her children’s birthdays every year, she takes a photo of the kid to commemorate the day, serving as a handful reminder of how each of them has been growing up.
This photograph is then immediately shared on the internet.
But for the first time on little Louis’ birthday, dated April 22, the Princess of Wales didn’t release any of his images.
Instead, she uploaded one in the noon of April 23, thereby delaying the timing of the long-running custom.
A point of relief for followers however is that the shot was taken by Kate herself, once again showing her love for clicking pictures as a doting mother.
Louis was seen sprawled on his stomach with a rug underneath. His bare feet ran into grass as he smiled brightly for the camera.
Following the controversy of Mothers’ Day, observers scanned his pose thoroughly for marking any areas that give away editing, although none could be found, saving the day from another debate on the young one’s special occasion.