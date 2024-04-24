Kanye West adresses beating Bianca Censori’s assaulter to blackout

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Kanye West adr punching wife Bianca Censori’s assaulter to unconsciousness
Kanye West had warned Bianca Censori’s assaulter beforehand

Kanye West has tried clearing up the controversy over his recent Chateau Marmont fight, which eventually led to him becoming a battery case suspect.

Sitting on The Download podcast recently, the rapper explained that he had to get physical with a man who had allegedly “grabbed” his wife, Bianca Censori.

“I talked to the guy and said, ‘You need to leave right now,’ and he was like, ‘Oh, it’s okay.’ No, it's not okay! It wasn’t okay. He had to go to bed early... I tucked this n**ga in,” the artist said.

Now, the twist here is that Kanye West hadn’t directly seen his spouse get touched inappropriately. She had only narrated the incident to him.

On Monday, April 22, TMZ reported that he had punched down a man.

But it turned out that the star actually took down his twin and not the dude who had behaved indecently with Bianca Censori.

This is known because those brothers own multiple restaurants and bars situated in Los Angeles.

While Kanye West is claiming that one of them bumped into his better half and proceeded assaulting her s*xually, other sources have told the same media portal that these allegations are “simply not accurate.”

