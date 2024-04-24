Megan Thee Stallion sued for making cameraman watch her get intimate with a woman

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion ‘forced, threatened, abused’ cameraman Emilio Garcia

Megan Thee Stallion has been shockingly dragged to court for forcing a cameraman to “watch her have s*x with another woman.”

In a lawsuit filed on April 23, Emilio Garcia has claimed that he was stuck inside a vehicle in Spain as the rapper proceeded to get intimate with another girl next to him.

The incident allegedly happened in 2022 where an SUV was boarded after a night out by all of them, including a drunk Megan, the photographer, and three other women.

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked at kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,” Garcia told NBC News in a statement.

On the next day, Megan Thee Stallion asked whether he was present in the car while she was caught in a steamy act and then went on threaten him for not sharing the information with anyone else.

According to the same media channel, the shutterbug has also held the celebrity responsible for “fat-shaming” and “treating him differently” throughout this same trip.

In one particular instance she called him a “fat bi**h” and said, “You don’t need to be eating,” which made him “feel degraded.”

Going further, Garcia has accused Megan Thee Stallion for a hostile and abusive working environment as well.

He was hired as her personal cameraman from 2018 to June 2023.

