US Senate approves controversial TikTok ban bill

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
US Senate approves controversial TikTok ban bill
US Senate approves controversial TikTok ban bill

The US Senate has approved a bill that could ban TikTok in America.

According to BBC, as per the TikTok bill, the Chinese owner of the app, ByteDance, will be granted nine months to sell its shares; otherwise, the app will be blocked in the US.

After the approval of the Senate, now the bill will be handed over to US President Joe Biden for his endorsement.

Biden has already assured that he will sign the bill into law as soon as he receives it.

If the President signs the bill into law, ByteDance will have to ask for approval from the Chinese official to sell its stake, which Beijing has already pledged to oppose.

The top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio, said, “For years, we've allowed the Chinese Communist party to control one of the most popular apps in America that was dangerously short-sighted.”

He furthered, “A new law is going to require its Chinese owner to sell the app. This is a good move for America.”

Meanwhile, last week, the social media company expressed that the bill would “Trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate seven million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the US economy annually."

Moreover, the chief executive of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, announced last month that the company will do all it can, including exercising its ‘legal rights’ to save the platform.

World News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing

World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans
Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation

Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation
Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner

Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner
Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat

Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat
UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030

UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030
Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla

Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla
US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt

US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt
Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage
Yemen's Houthis strike India-Bound tanker in Red Sea: A deep dive into trade and conflict

Yemen's Houthis strike India-Bound tanker in Red Sea: A deep dive into trade and conflict

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England