US Senate approves controversial TikTok ban bill

The US Senate has approved a bill that could ban TikTok in America.
According to BBC, as per the TikTok bill, the Chinese owner of the app, ByteDance, will be granted nine months to sell its shares; otherwise, the app will be blocked in the US.
After the approval of the Senate, now the bill will be handed over to US President Joe Biden for his endorsement.
Biden has already assured that he will sign the bill into law as soon as he receives it.
If the President signs the bill into law, ByteDance will have to ask for approval from the Chinese official to sell its stake, which Beijing has already pledged to oppose.
The top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio, said, “For years, we've allowed the Chinese Communist party to control one of the most popular apps in America that was dangerously short-sighted.”
He furthered, “A new law is going to require its Chinese owner to sell the app. This is a good move for America.”
Meanwhile, last week, the social media company expressed that the bill would “Trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate seven million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the US economy annually."
Moreover, the chief executive of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, announced last month that the company will do all it can, including exercising its ‘legal rights’ to save the platform.