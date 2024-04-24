Sachin Tendulkar's 51st birthday: Quick look at legend’s remarkable records

The greatest batsman in cricketing history, Sachin Tendulkar, is celebrating his 51st birthday today, April 24.
The legendary batter was born to smash records in the world of cricket. During his career of nearly two and half decades he has broken numerous records and set new milestones.
Let’s look at some of the remarkable records of the greatest better on his birthday.
Most test appearances
After James Anderson (187), Sachin Tendulkar has played most (200) test matches during his career.
Most test runs
The former Indian player has made 15,921 runs in 200 test matches with an average of 53.28.
Most test centuries
Tendulkar has made 51 centuries in the longest format of the game. He made his final 51st test century against South Africa in 2010.
Most ODI runs in a year
Tendulkar also holds the record of making the most One Day International (ODI) runs in a calendar year. With 9 centuries and seven half-centuries he made the most 1894 runs with an average of 65.31, during the 34 matches in 1998.
Most boundaries in ODI
Tendulkar has hit most 2016 boundaries (fours) in the 50-overs game.
Most international runs
The master blaster has scored 34357 runs for India across three formats, T20Is, ODIs and test, that is highest amongst all international players.
Most Player of the Match awards
Tendulkar is the only player who has been awarded the Player of the Match award. He was named as the Player of the match 76 times for India across formats.