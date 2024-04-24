Sachin Tendulkar's 51st birthday: Quick look at legend’s remarkable records

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar's 51st birthday: Quick look at legend’s remarkable records
Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 51st birthday today

The greatest batsman in cricketing history, Sachin Tendulkar, is celebrating his 51st birthday today, April 24.

The legendary batter was born to smash records in the world of cricket. During his career of nearly two and half decades he has broken numerous records and set new milestones.

Let’s look at some of the remarkable records of the greatest better on his birthday.

Most test appearances

After James Anderson (187), Sachin Tendulkar has played most (200) test matches during his career.

Most test runs

The former Indian player has made 15,921 runs in 200 test matches with an average of 53.28.

Most test centuries

Tendulkar has made 51 centuries in the longest format of the game. He made his final 51st test century against South Africa in 2010.

Most ODI runs in a year

Tendulkar also holds the record of making the most One Day International (ODI) runs in a calendar year. With 9 centuries and seven half-centuries he made the most 1894 runs with an average of 65.31, during the 34 matches in 1998.

Most boundaries in ODI

Tendulkar has hit most 2016 boundaries (fours) in the 50-overs game.

Most international runs

The master blaster has scored 34357 runs for India across three formats, T20Is, ODIs and test, that is highest amongst all international players.

Most Player of the Match awards

Tendulkar is the only player who has been awarded the Player of the Match award. He was named as the Player of the match 76 times for India across formats.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo returns from suspension with motivational message to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo returns from suspension with motivational message to Al-Nassr

Pakistan Cricket Board announces Kirsten and Gillespie as men's head coaches

Pakistan Cricket Board announces Kirsten and Gillespie as men's head coaches
Lionel Messi makes history in MLS: 16 goals in 7 games

Lionel Messi makes history in MLS: 16 goals in 7 games
Nico Willaims faces racial abuse during La Liga match

Nico Willaims faces racial abuse during La Liga match
Madrid Open: Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka triumph in opening clashes

Madrid Open: Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka triumph in opening clashes

Virat Kohli receives support from Aron Finch amidst criticism

Virat Kohli receives support from Aron Finch amidst criticism
Virat Kohli makes IPL history: scores 400 runs in 10 consecutive seasons

Virat Kohli makes IPL history: scores 400 runs in 10 consecutive seasons
Giuseppe Rossi picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT

Giuseppe Rossi picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT
Cristiano Ronaldo's luxurious getaway with girlfriend Georgina steals the spotlight

Cristiano Ronaldo's luxurious getaway with girlfriend Georgina steals the spotlight
Suresh Raina opens up about controversial withdrawal from ILP 2020

Suresh Raina opens up about controversial withdrawal from ILP 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's bearded look sets internet ablaze

Cristiano Ronaldo's bearded look sets internet ablaze

AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal in IPL

AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal in IPL

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England