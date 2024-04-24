EU foreign policy chief links Gaza destruction with Germany in WWII

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has compared the devastation of Gaza with the German cities in World War II.
According to Euronews, the EU foreign policy chief spoke in the plenary session of the EU Parliament on the bloc’s response to the killing of civilians, aid workers and journalists by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Josep Borrell opened the session by saying that more than 240 aid workers had been killed in Gaza.
Borrell said, “The cities in Gaza have been more destroyed than the German cities during the Second World War.”
He furthered, “We can say that more than 60% of the physical infrastructure has been damaged and 35% fully destroyed.”
Borrell added that as per United Nations and World Bank assessment, the cost of rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure is $90 billion (€84 billion).
Borrell mentioned, “We have to repeat once again that Israel must respect international law,” adding that Israel must “ensure the protection of all civilians and all humanitarian workers”.
Meanwhile, the commissioner general of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, also commented about the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna’s report that alleged that UNRWA’s staff had assisted Hamas in the October 7 attacks on Israel.
Lazzarini said that the report is an attack on the reputation of the agency and an intent to strip Palestinians of refugee status.
Moreover, the claims in the report have prompted to suspension of funding from at least 15 countries.
Lazzarini hoped that the with measure they will be putting in place, “The last group of donors will get the necessary confidence to come back as a donor and partner of the agency.”