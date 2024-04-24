Megan Thee Stallion denies allegations about her in harassment lawsuit: DETAILS

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion came forward in her defense as a new harassment lawsuit emerged against the rapper filed by her Videographer Emilio Garcia.

As reported by Page Six, the lawyer representing the rapper, Alex Spiro told the outlet, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her.”

He further noted, “We will deal with this in court.”

This update comes soon after Megan’s cameraman filed a lawsuit against the Sweetest Pie rapper in Los Angeles, in which he accused the Savage singer for promoting a toxic workplace environment.

Garcia in his complaint alleged that during their tour stop to Ibiza, Spain, he was forced to witness Megan sharing a steamy moment with another woman.

During his conversation with NBC News on Tuesday, the camera man claimed, “I felt uncomfortable,” adding, “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

In addition to this, Emilio Garcia, in his lawsuit also revealed that he has been facing multiple mental health issues such as, “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming”, since the incident occurred.

