Karan Johar finally signs ‘outsider’ Ayushmann Khurrana for spy comedy

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Karan Johar has at last embraced Ayushmann Khurrana

Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana have signed a deal for making their very first movie together that is said to be a spy comedy.

While its drop date has not been confirmed yet, news about this production being the actor’s next movie after Dream Girl 2 has been making rounds.

He will be directed by Aakash Kaushik, who previously wrote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jodi Breakers, Housefull 4, and Thank God.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Karan Johar is very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements.”

“His script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy. Makers think that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character to the T,” the same person added.

Just like the star’s 2012 debut release, Vicky Donor, and 2018 thriller, Andhadhun, had set new standards for Bollywood, this new flick of his is expected to shake the industry once more.

Touching on this, the insider said, “It breaks all the norms of the spy films made in Hindi Cinema to date.”

According to this undisclosed person, the crew has their heads joined in an advanced phase of discussion, where they’re planning to cast Sara Ali Khan as their female lead.

Most important point to note however is that Karan Johar has somewhat lowered his nepotism-bearing after being named in a splashing controversy following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

He had once told Ayushmann Khurrana that Dharma Productions doesn’t work with outsiders upon being approached for a job by the actor.

