Tesla stock surges as Musk announces new affordable EV models

Tesla's stock jumped by 15% on Wednesday morning following CEO Elon Musk's announcement that the electric vehicle company intends to start manufacturing new affordable EV models by early 2025.
As reported by CNBC, Musk’s comments came during Tesla’s earnings call on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing first-quarter numbers. Revenue fell 9% year over year, its steepest annual decline since 2012.
The company originally planned to begin producing the new EV models in the latter part of 2025.
While, Tesla disclosed adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents on $21.3 billion in revenue, missing the projected earnings per share of 51 cents and expected sales of $22.15 billion, according to LSEG.
However, revenue declined from $23.3 billion in the previous year and from $25.17 billion in the prior quarter.
Moreover, analysts of Bank of America said in an investor note on Wednesday that Tesla’s first-quarter results and leadership’s commentary “addressed key concerns” and “revitalized the growth narrative,” prompting them to upgrade the stock from neutral to buy while maintaining their $220 price target.
The analyst further wrote, “In the near-term the tide in news flow appears to suggest the risk to the stock is skewing more positively."
While, UBS analysts on Tuesday reiterated their neutral rating of Tesla stock and lowered their price target to $147 from $160, saying they remain skeptical of the company’s talk.
“Increasingly, TSLA is a play on autonomy, and while progress is being made, we are cautious on near-term viability,” they wrote in a note.
They further added, “We see limited growth for current lineup and lack of clarity on what these ‘new vehicles’ could bring.”