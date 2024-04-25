Biden calls Ukraine and Russia's aid packages a boost for world peace

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
American President Joe Biden signed a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on Wednesday, reinforcing U.S. support for Kyiv amid Russia's military assault, overcoming months of congressional.

As per New York Times, President Biden said in an official meeting held from the State Dining Room of the White House, noting, "It’s going to make America safer, it’s going to make the world safer, and it continues America’s leadership in the world and everyone knows it."

The Senate's decisive approval of the package on Tuesday night, with a vote of 79 to 18, signals bipartisan support amidst growing political divisions.

This serves as another legislative victory for President Biden, despite facing challenges.

Within minutes of the vote, Mr. Biden said he would sign the bill into law “so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.”

But even as he hailed the package on Wednesday, Mr. Biden said the process should have “been easier, and should have gotten there sooner.”

“It was a difficult path,” he added, saying that those on the ground in Ukraine had cheered the news. “But in the end we did what America always does. We rose to the moment.”

Biden faces domestic backlash for supporting Israel amid Gaza conflict, which has led to casualties and hunger crisis.

Moreover, the bill includes $60.8 billion for Ukraine; $26.4 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in conflict zones, including Gaza; and $8.1 billion for the Indo-Pacific region.

It also includes sanctions against Iranian and Russian officials

