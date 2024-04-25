US secretly sends long-missile range to Ukraine

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
US secretly sends long-missile range to Ukraine
The US quietly sent long-range missiles to Ukraine earlier this April

The United States had quietly delivered previously refused long-range missiles to Ukraine earlier in April.

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden secretly approved the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles in February for use inside Ukrainian territory.

As per Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Col. Garron Garn, ATACMS missiles were quietly added to the $300 million aid package announced on March 12 that was ultimately delivered to Ukraine earlier this month.

Lt. Col. Garn revealed, “It was not announced that we are providing Ukraine with this new capability at the time in order to maintain operational security for Ukraine at their request.”

Another Pentagon spokesman, Maj. Charlie Dietz said, “We had warned Russia against acquiring North Korean ballistic missiles and against renewing its attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. With our readiness concerns resolved, we were able to follow through on our warning and provide this long-range capability to Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, previously, Biden had resisted sending long-range missiles in part because of readiness concerns.

