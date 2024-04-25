Daud Kim’s plans to build mosque in Korea halted amid local protest

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Famous YouTuber and devouted Muslim, Daud Kim, faced unexpected opposition from local residents in Incheon, South Korea, over his plans to construct a mosque on Yeongjong Island.

Kim, formerly known as Jay Kim has built a significant online following by sharing his experiences as a Muslim in Korea, boasting over 5.52 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

However, despite his influence, Kim encountered resistance from the local community regarding his proposed religious site.

The land earmarked for the mosque, spanning 284.4 square meters, was purchased for 189.2 million won (approximately $136,500).

Initially, Kim paid a 20 million won deposit and intended to settle the remaining amount the following month.

In response to the backlash, both Kim and the landowner agreed to cancel the contract. The landowner cited unawareness of Kim’s intention to construct a mosque on the site.

Meanwhile, Kim has publicly addressed the issue through a video shared on his social media platforms, explaining the situation to his followers and expressing his concerns over the development.

