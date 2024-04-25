Prince William shares daughter Princess Charlotte’s favorite joke

Prince William has shared the joke loved by his daughter, Princess Charlotte, the most.
Today, on April 25, he went out for visiting a school situated in the West Midlands to raise awareness about mental health issues faced particularly by the male gender.
As told by Hello!, In an effort to break ice and cool everyone down, the Prince of Wales said while introducing himself, “I am here with the gang talking about male mental health and I've been asked to produce a dad joke.”
“So, I’m trying to channel Jack Whitehall because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like,” he proposed, taking a cheeky dig at the 35-year-old comedian.
Then, Prince William raised ears when he announced about telling one of his daughter’s beloved gags.
“I’m going to say a joke which is Charlotte's favourite joke at the moment, which she keeps telling me,” he said, then immediately started off with a classic knock-knock joke.
“Knock knock!” he exclaimed.
“Who’s there?” everyone asked.
He replied, “Interrupting cow.”
As soon as his audience opened their mouths to inquire, “Interrupting cow who?” Prince William interjected by quickly singing, “Mooo!”
The group of schoolchildren began laughing as they complimented the “clean” joke.