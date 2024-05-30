Entertainment

Kim Kardashian in her 'actress era' after ‘American Horror Story’ success

kim Kardashian starred as Siobhan Corbyn in Ryan Murphy’s 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Kim Kardashian in her 'actress era' after ‘American Horror Story’ success
Kim Kardashian in her 'actress era' after ‘American Horror Story’ success

Kim Kardashian declared she's in her "actress era" after receiving praises for her from her family for Kim's first TV role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

In the new episode of Hulu’s show, the Kardashian family gathered for a watch party of Kim's debut series American Horror Story season 12 at Scott Disick’s house.

In the episode, Kim along with mother Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, Malika Haqq and some of her other family friends,sat down with snacks and drinks, to see her performance in the series.

The SKIMS founder, who played Siobhan Corbyn in Ryan Murphy’s series, also brought her little daughter, North west to the watch party despite of show’s R rating.

All the them cheered on Kim when her name popped up in the credits, while she said, "It's interesting to see because I never saw any of this."

As the next scene appears on screen in which Kim could be seen walking with Emma Roberts and talking about fashion, Khloe hailed, “Kim you're so cute.”

After watching the show everyone appreciated Kim’s performance, with her mom noting, “Every year that goes by, she just seems to have more impressive goals, and she meets every single one of them.”

Meanwhile her and Kanye West's daughter North also praised her mother's work, saying,"I couldn't even believe it was her, she was so good.”

As the episode concludes, Kim also expressed her gratitude, claiming, "I can officially apply for a star on the Walk of Fame now, I am in my actress era.”

For the unversed, the finale of American Horror Story: Delicate was premiered on April 24, 2024. 

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps