Kim Kardashian in her 'actress era' after ‘American Horror Story’ success

Kim Kardashian declared she's in her "actress era" after receiving praises for her from her family for Kim's first TV role in American Horror Story: Delicate.
In the new episode of Hulu’s show, the Kardashian family gathered for a watch party of Kim's debut series American Horror Story season 12 at Scott Disick’s house.
In the episode, Kim along with mother Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, Malika Haqq and some of her other family friends,sat down with snacks and drinks, to see her performance in the series.
The SKIMS founder, who played Siobhan Corbyn in Ryan Murphy’s series, also brought her little daughter, North west to the watch party despite of show’s R rating.
All the them cheered on Kim when her name popped up in the credits, while she said, "It's interesting to see because I never saw any of this."
As the next scene appears on screen in which Kim could be seen walking with Emma Roberts and talking about fashion, Khloe hailed, “Kim you're so cute.”
After watching the show everyone appreciated Kim’s performance, with her mom noting, “Every year that goes by, she just seems to have more impressive goals, and she meets every single one of them.”
Meanwhile her and Kanye West's daughter North also praised her mother's work, saying,"I couldn't even believe it was her, she was so good.”
As the episode concludes, Kim also expressed her gratitude, claiming, "I can officially apply for a star on the Walk of Fame now, I am in my actress era.”
For the unversed, the finale of American Horror Story: Delicate was premiered on April 24, 2024.