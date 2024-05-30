Entertainment

Selena Gomez shuts down selling Rare Beauty rumours

  • May 30, 2024
Selena Gomez has responded back to selling Rare Beauty rumours.

During a dialogue with Time on Wednesday, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum slammed down the speculations about her beauty brand.

She said, “I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely,” highlighting that she plans to expand her business and launch some new products in the next few years.

Selena added, “I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty. I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also noted that running a huge business can be “overwhelming” sometimes.

She continued, “As far as the products go, I think the possibilities are endless. I’m not shying away from anything. I think I’m just taking my time because I don’t know if I’d want to push every idea out right away. I sit with my products, I have testing… I just kind of live with it for a bit.”

On the work front, Selena mentioned that she has no plans of starting any music tours anytime soon.

