Trending

Johnny Wactor's mom reveals shocking details of his tragic death night

'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's mom shares details of her son's tragic death

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Johnny Wactor's mom reveals shocking details of his tragic death night

Johnny Wactor's mom, Scarlett Wactor, has spoken up about her son's tragic death and seeking justice for his murder.

While conversing with Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 29, “When the person looked up he had on a mask, like a bandana.”

She added, “When he saw that he immediately knew something was wrong and that’s when he stepped in front of his coworker.”

In a conversion she mentioned, “The car was jacked to one side, angled near his car and one person was down low. That’s why he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’ He was not angry from what I believe,” adding, “He put his hands up and backed up or both and they shot him.”

Scarlet also informed that Johnny’s coworker “seemed to be doing ok” after the incident: “[She] was very gracious in speaking with me so I could ask questions,” adding, “She felt detectives were being very thorough and that made me feel comforted.”

On police proceedings, she shared, “I asked police if they have any leads and they said they have a few, but it’s a process. That’s what he kept reminding me,” noting cameras are surrounding the crime scene which will hopefully help detectives in their search.

Remembering Johnny, Scarlet said, Johnny “would have given [the assailants] the car as he “was such a bright light for anyone and everyone and he offered to help anyone.”

To note, the General Hospital star, Johnny Wactor was shot and killed on May 25 while shielding his coworker from gunfire outside a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Trending News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Robert De Niro cheers Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins Best Foreign Film, Best First-Time Filmmaker at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Johnny Wactor's co-worker shares shocking details on how he died shielding her
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sajal Ali breaks silence 2 years after Ahad Raza Mir divorce
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Khloé Kardashian shares bittersweet moments of motherhood
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sidharth Malhotra shares rare photo of Kiara Advani from airplane: ‘what a view’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding card unveiled, date confirmed
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kris Jenner admits scepticism over 25-year age gap with Corey Gamble
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on Al Ruddy's influence on Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Bella Hadid highlights significance of Palestinian Keffiyeh amid Gaza-Israel conflict