Johnny Wactor's mom reveals shocking details of his tragic death night

Johnny Wactor's mom, Scarlett Wactor, has spoken up about her son's tragic death and seeking justice for his murder.
While conversing with Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 29, “When the person looked up he had on a mask, like a bandana.”
She added, “When he saw that he immediately knew something was wrong and that’s when he stepped in front of his coworker.”
In a conversion she mentioned, “The car was jacked to one side, angled near his car and one person was down low. That’s why he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’ He was not angry from what I believe,” adding, “He put his hands up and backed up or both and they shot him.”
Scarlet also informed that Johnny’s coworker “seemed to be doing ok” after the incident: “[She] was very gracious in speaking with me so I could ask questions,” adding, “She felt detectives were being very thorough and that made me feel comforted.”
On police proceedings, she shared, “I asked police if they have any leads and they said they have a few, but it’s a process. That’s what he kept reminding me,” noting cameras are surrounding the crime scene which will hopefully help detectives in their search.
Remembering Johnny, Scarlet said, Johnny “would have given [the assailants] the car as he “was such a bright light for anyone and everyone and he offered to help anyone.”
To note, the General Hospital star, Johnny Wactor was shot and killed on May 25 while shielding his coworker from gunfire outside a nightclub in Los Angeles.