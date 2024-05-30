US warns citizen of upcoming deadly ‘heat dome’

World

  • May 30, 2024
The US has warned its citizens of the dangerous heatwaves and record-breaking temperatures in the coming weeks.

According to Daily Mail, experts have warned that an extreme heat wave is heading to the US from Mexico that could affect 7.7 million people within the hotspots.

Florida, Texas and parts of Nevada will be affected be affected by the ‘heat dome.’

‘Heat doe’ that spread across Mexico since March had already taken more than two dozen lives and killed 157 endangered howler monkeys.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has issued a warning that the temperature in the southwest is expected to be more than 90F.

Gabriel A. Vecchi, professor of Geosciences at Princeton University, told Time, “Basically, we just get the sun pouring down sunshine unimpeded, baking the ground, and no real cloud cover or moisture to stave off our temperatures.”

Kristy Dahl, principal climate scientist for the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, alerted, “We can expect another dangerous hot summer season, with daily records already being broken in parts of Texas and Florida.”

She further added, “As we warm the planet, we are going to see climate disasters pile up and compound against each other because of the lack of resilience in our infrastructure and government systems.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat has killed more people than any other weather. Extreme heat causes the death of 1,220 Americans every year.

Additionally, seeing the extreme weather conditions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has created a seven-day heat risk forecast to keep Americans updated.

