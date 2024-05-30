Royal

Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?

Royal family removed Prince Harry’s 2016’s statement in support of Meghan Markle amid negative media coverage

  May 30, 2024
Why royal family removed controversial Harry and Meghan statement from website?
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?

The royal family stirred quite a controversy after recently removing Prince Harry’s 2016’s statement in his wife’s support from their official website, but a PR expert thinks it wasn’t a malice move.

During her conversation with Mirror, the royal expert named Mayah Riaz has explained why Harry’s statement, in which he defended Meghan amid negative media coverage must have been removed from the royal family’s official website after seven years.

"This would be nothing more than a cleaning up process of the Royal website,” Mayah revealed.

She went on to explain, "They could have been implementing updated media strategies or shifting their public image narrative. By removing specific statements, it allows them to exercise greater control over the information available to the public and tailor their messaging accordingly.”

The PR expert further noted, "As Harry and Meghan are not working royals anymore, that statement is no longer relevant. “

“We don’t know for sure, but it is possible that the removal of the statement could have been related to legal considerations,” she said.

Mayah capped her analysis noting, "It may have been determined that the statement was no longer relevant, accurate, or could potentially be used in legal battles or public disputes."

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex in his statement slammed some tabloids for the "racial undertones of comment pieces" about Meghan. 

Royal News

Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Prince Harry, William urged to ‘grow up and show up’
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral