Royal

Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Princess Kate private life deserves respect amid tough time

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

The Anti-monarch group's representative demanded privacy for cancer-stricken Kate Middleton as several speculations regarding her health are swirling around the Princess.

While conversing at GB News’ new podcast The Royal Record, Graham Smith, the Chief Executive of Republic shared his views over the immense amount of public attention the Princess of Wales has been garnering after her cancer diagnosis.

Smith said, “I think that she is on the public payroll and there’s an expectation that she does something in return for the lavish lifestyle.

He added, “So knowing that she has cancer and therefore, that is why she is not around is fair enough.”

The head of the anti-monarchy group continued, “But I just think that whole need to get into the private lives of these people is unhealthy.”

Prior to this, she was in discussion due to her abdominal surgery that occurred in January, two month before her video message, in which she shared the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis.

Smith noted, “I think a lot of the speculation was just bordering on slightly bizarre and then there’s also been a whole load of slightly more fawning conversation and speculation about her and sort of putting [her] on this pedestal.

He further noted that Princess Kate “is just a regular person going through a tough time, and she should be left to get on with it with her family,” adding, “And it doesn’t need any more than that.”

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Royal News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Prince Harry, William urged to ‘grow up and show up’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral