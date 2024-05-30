Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

The Anti-monarch group's representative demanded privacy for cancer-stricken Kate Middleton as several speculations regarding her health are swirling around the Princess.
While conversing at GB News’ new podcast The Royal Record, Graham Smith, the Chief Executive of Republic shared his views over the immense amount of public attention the Princess of Wales has been garnering after her cancer diagnosis.
Smith said, “I think that she is on the public payroll and there’s an expectation that she does something in return for the lavish lifestyle.
He added, “So knowing that she has cancer and therefore, that is why she is not around is fair enough.”
The head of the anti-monarchy group continued, “But I just think that whole need to get into the private lives of these people is unhealthy.”
Prior to this, she was in discussion due to her abdominal surgery that occurred in January, two month before her video message, in which she shared the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis.
Smith noted, “I think a lot of the speculation was just bordering on slightly bizarre and then there’s also been a whole load of slightly more fawning conversation and speculation about her and sort of putting [her] on this pedestal.
He further noted that Princess Kate “is just a regular person going through a tough time, and she should be left to get on with it with her family,” adding, “And it doesn’t need any more than that.”