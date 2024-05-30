Hollywood

Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in 'Project Hail Mary' adaptation

Amazon MGM's 'Project Hail Mary' adaptation is slated to hit the cinemas on March 20, 2026

  • by Web Desk
  May 30, 2024
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller are set to share screen in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios adaptation of Project Hail Mary.

As reported by Deadline, Sandra has joined Ryan for the film Project Hail Mary, however the news is not officially confirmed.

Drew Goddard is writing the script of the film, based on 2021's best-selling novel by Andy Weir.

Project Hail Mary is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord serving as the directors on the film.

The production team of the science-thriller film includes Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Aditya Sood, and Christopher Miller.

According to reports, Project Hail Mary will be filmed for IMAX and slated to release in the cinemas on March 20, 2026.

The plot of the film revolves around Astronaut Ryland Grace, who was sent to the Tau Ceti solar system to reverse the impact of a space event that has already hurled Earth into the early stages of an ice age.

For the unversed, Ryan Gosling was last seen in action-thriller The Fall Guy, released on May 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sandra Hüller has recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, for her performance in 2023 film Anatomy of a Fall.

