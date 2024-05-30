 Imran Khan acquitted by Pakistan court in May 9 violence cases

World

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
A court of Pakistan has acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in two cases related to the May 9 violence, citing insufficient evidence.

Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was imprisoned after his supporters damaged public property and sensitive military sites in response to his arrest on corruption charges.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad approved the petition challenging the cases lodged at Shehzad Town police station.

The court stated that the prosecution presented insufficient evidence, leading to Khan's acquittal.

On May 15, Khan was previously acquitted in two other cases linked to the same violence.

These cases, filed at Khanna police station in Islamabad, were related to a long march and the violation of Article 144.

Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal approved Khan’s plea, resulting in his acquittal.

Despite these acquittals, Khan, 71, remains in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, he and several PTI leaders face various allegations connected to the May 9 violence.

Following Khan's arrest, his supporters vandalized numerous military installations, including the Jinnah House in Lahore, Mianwali Airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

While, the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked for the first time by the mob.

