Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted on Thursday that the February 8 national election was stolen from his party, labeling it the "biggest robbery on public mandate."
As per Reuters, speaking via video link from Adyala jail in Rawalpindi, Khan expressed concerns over "gross human rights" violations against him and his party's alleged victimization.
Despite his party winning the most seats in February's election, Khan's opponent Shehbaz Sharif managed to form a government with the support of allied parties, falling short of a majority.
Allowed by the Supreme Court to plead petitions against amendments in the country’s anti-graft laws, Khan spoke to a select group of reporters covering his trials inside the jail, as these proceedings are not open to the public.
Recently, a court acquitted Khan in two cases linked to the May 9 violence, during which his supporters damaged public property and sensitive military sites following his arrest on corruption charges.
Meanwhile, the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked for the first time by the mob.
On May 15, Khan was previously acquitted in two other cases linked to the same violence.
These cases, filed at Khanna police station in Islamabad, were related to a long march and the violation of Article 144.