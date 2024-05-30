World

Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'

Imran Khan claims Pakistan national election was stolen from his party

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'
Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted on Thursday that the February 8 national election was stolen from his party, labeling it the "biggest robbery on public mandate."

As per Reuters, speaking via video link from Adyala jail in Rawalpindi, Khan expressed concerns over "gross human rights" violations against him and his party's alleged victimization.

Despite his party winning the most seats in February's election, Khan's opponent Shehbaz Sharif managed to form a government with the support of allied parties, falling short of a majority.

Allowed by the Supreme Court to plead petitions against amendments in the country’s anti-graft laws, Khan spoke to a select group of reporters covering his trials inside the jail, as these proceedings are not open to the public.

Recently, a court acquitted Khan in two cases linked to the May 9 violence, during which his supporters damaged public property and sensitive military sites following his arrest on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked for the first time by the mob.

On May 15, Khan was previously acquitted in two other cases linked to the same violence.

These cases, filed at Khanna police station in Islamabad, were related to a long march and the violation of Article 144.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

World News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Heatwave claims 16 lives in Bihar's Aurangabad
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump fires back at Robert De Niro's 'tyrant' label with 'wacko'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nelson Peltz sells his entire stake in Disney: Details
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Xi Jinping calls for independent Palestinian state, pledges more aid for Gaza
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan acquitted by Pakistan court in May 9 violence cases