Ananya Panday makes somber confession amid Aditya Roy Kapur break up rumours

Ananya Panday is rumored to have been dumped by boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.
According to Times of India, the two parted ways in March after having dated each other for almost two years.
A report obtained by the news channel confirmed the same, whereas a source added that they’re trying to remain cordial while trying to move on from each other.
Meanwhile both Aditya Roy Kapur and his now ex-girlfriend are busy dealing with their respective schedules, balancing acting and personal life on the side.
In a recent video shared on Instagram, Ananya Panday was asked, “What did you lose this weekend?”
Responding to the question, she flipped into a visibly sad facial expression and said, “I lost my soul.”
Now, fans started thinking that this answer was likely referring to her thunderous split with Aditya Roy Kapur, so they quickly stepped in to ring some happy bells.
“Girl, come back stronger,” one suggested, where another expressed, “We feel you, Ananya Panday.”
Someone poured their heart, “Ananya Panday, just do what you love and live with people who actually care for you.”
“Babudi Shraddha is marry Aditya,” someone predicted.