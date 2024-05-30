Donald Trump fires back at Robert De Niro's 'tyrant' label with 'wacko'

Former US President Donald Trump and American actor Robert De Niro engaged in a heated exchange of words outside a Manhattan court where Trump's hush money trial is ongoing.
As per Forbes, De Niro labeled Trump a "tyrant", prompting a response from Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he called De Niro "wacko”.
In the post, Trump said, "I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was."
Following De Niro's press conference, he encountered a group of pro-Trump demonstrators who insulted him with labels such as "wannabe", "nobody", and "paid sellout".
Meanwhile, De Niro responded by referring to them as "gangsters", a moment captured in a video shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social.
Trump in his post further said, "Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – Maga."
De Niro's press conference was part of the campaign for US President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden where he accused Trump of being "just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot."
The actor further said that Trump "wants to destroy not only the city, but the country and eventually, he could destroy the world."
Meanwhile, Trump used the chance to criticize the actor's abilities, saying, “Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone way down in value since he entered the political arena at the request of crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there.”
Moreover, Trump is currently undergoing a trial at the Manhattan court related to hush money payments.
Meanwhile, Trump maintains his innocence, claiming the case is politically motivated to affect his 2024 presidential bid.