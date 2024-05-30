Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday

Royal

  • May 30, 2024
Princess Eugenie proudly marked her youngest son Prince Ernest’s first birthday today, on May 30.

Celebrating this hearty milestone on Instagram, she shared some sweet snaps of the baby boy with her 1.8 million followers.

The first of these images showed Prince Ernest adorned in a customized football kit with his nickname, ‘Ernie,’ written on the shirt’s back.

Next in line was a similar picture, which featured him in a hoodie instead, followed by one where he was having a gala at an Easter egg hunt.


But the last photo in particular gathered the most number of awws. It included the little guy receiving a kiss from his elder brother, August, as they watched over London’s Natural History Museum from the balcony.

Along with these quick photographs, Princess Eugenie inserted a lively caption for her young one.

She wrote, “One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much...”

“Especially your enormous smile you give the world… but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx,” the mother-of-two added.

To reiterate her love, Princess Eugenie sealed the post with a kiss emoji before sending it off.

Royal News

Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Prince Harry, William urged to ‘grow up and show up’
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral