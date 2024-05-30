Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday

Princess Eugenie proudly marked her youngest son Prince Ernest’s first birthday today, on May 30.
Celebrating this hearty milestone on Instagram, she shared some sweet snaps of the baby boy with her 1.8 million followers.
The first of these images showed Prince Ernest adorned in a customized football kit with his nickname, ‘Ernie,’ written on the shirt’s back.
Next in line was a similar picture, which featured him in a hoodie instead, followed by one where he was having a gala at an Easter egg hunt.
But the last photo in particular gathered the most number of awws. It included the little guy receiving a kiss from his elder brother, August, as they watched over London’s Natural History Museum from the balcony.
Along with these quick photographs, Princess Eugenie inserted a lively caption for her young one.
She wrote, “One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much...”
“Especially your enormous smile you give the world… but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx,” the mother-of-two added.
To reiterate her love, Princess Eugenie sealed the post with a kiss emoji before sending it off.