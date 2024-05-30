Malala Yousufzai shares cute behind story of ‘Malala Made Me Do It’

Malal Yousufzai has shared a cute story behind the filming of banger Malala Made Me Do It, featured in We Are Lady Parts season 2.
The Nobel Prize winner, who made a surprise guest appearance in Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts season 2, has spoken to British Vogue, in which she shared the story about song made on her life.
Malala revealed, “I was filming and sitting on that horse for so long, I kind of forgot that the song is about me.”
She went on to share, “When I watched the episode, together with the cast and crew, it was so beautiful because I could see it as part of this story – Bisma’s daughter wants to speak out, and she wants to talk about quality education. And that’s what “Malala Made Me Do It” is about."
Speaking of the song, Malala expressed, “It made me feel really proud. I hope that we can keep inspiring girls and young women to believe in themselves and be change makers.”
We Are Lady Parts Season 2 was premiered on Peacock on Thursday, May 30, 2024.