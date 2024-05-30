Heatwave claims 16 lives in Bihar's Aurangabad

In the scorching heatwave gripping Bihar, tragedy struck Aurangabad district as sixteen lives succumbed to heat-related causes within just two hours at the district hospital.
According to NDTV, Bihar experienced a state record with temperatures hitting 48.2 degrees Celsius, following a high of 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday, May 30.
Doctors confirmed that 35 more patients were admitted due to heat-related problems.
However, assurances were given regarding medical staff, medications, and cooling measures, including extra coolers and ice packs.
Responding to the severe conditions, the state government ordered the closure of all schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centers until June 8.
This move comes after incidents of students fainting due to the intense heat, with 16 girls requiring transportation to a hospital via two-wheelers and e-rickshaws in Sheikhpura district.
Moreover, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had hit out at the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
He said, "There is no democracy or government in Bihar. There is only bureaucracy. Why is the Chief Minister so weak? The temperature is 47 degrees. Doctors say that children must be protected in such weather conditions. And here, schools are open."
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave alert for the next two days in the state.