King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry

King Charles is said to be desperate to end rift with strange son Prince Harry but he has reached to a point where he is no longer willing to put in effort.
The current circumstances between the monarch and the Duke of the Sussex are not very ideal, especially after Harry's recent visit to the UK as the father-son duo couldn't meet, because of Charles' apparent busy schedule.
The royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, "Charles feels he has made huge effort to repair his relationship with his son, but that Harry refuses to give an inch. With that in mind Charles is changing his tactics."
Quinn went on to explain, "The new plan is to take a harder line with Harry; a move from good cop to bad cop, but palace insiders agree that Charles is at the end of his tether."
"He wants to be reconciled his son, but nothing he does seems to work," he added.