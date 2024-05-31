Royal

King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry

King Charles is seemingly done making efforts to reconcile with Prince Harry

  • May 31, 2024
King Charles is said to be desperate to end rift with strange son Prince Harry but he has reached to a point where he is no longer willing to put in effort. 

The current circumstances between the monarch and the Duke of the Sussex are not very ideal, especially after Harry's recent visit to the UK as the father-son duo couldn't meet, because of Charles' apparent busy schedule. 

The royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, "Charles feels he has made huge effort to repair his relationship with his son, but that Harry refuses to give an inch. With that in mind Charles is changing his tactics." 

Quinn went on to explain, "The new plan is to take a harder line with Harry; a move from good cop to bad cop, but palace insiders agree that Charles is at the end of his tether." 

"He wants to be reconciled his son, but nothing he does seems to work," he added.

Royal News

Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Prince Harry, William urged to ‘grow up and show up’
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral