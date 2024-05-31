Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing

Recent research into ancient Egyptian skulls has uncovered interesting insights into the medical practices of this civilization
As per ScienceBlog, a team of international researchers, led by Tatiana Tondini from the University of Tubingen, examined two skulls dating back over 4,000 years, shedding light on how the ancient Egyptians dealt with diseases and injuries.
One skull, belonging to a male aged 30-35 years old from around 2687-2345 BCE, exhibited signs of a large lesion consistent with cancer, along with smaller metastasized lesions.
Surprisingly, cutmarks around these lesions suggest the Egyptians may have attempted surgical interventions related to cancer treatment.
Tondini said, “When we first observed the cutmarks under the microscope, we could not believe what was in front of us.”
Another skull, belonging to a female over 50 years old from 663-343 BCE, showed evidence of a cancerous tumor causing bone destruction.
This challenges the belief that cancer is a modern affliction, highlighting its prevalence in ancient times.
The study also revealed healed lesions from traumatic injuries, including one likely caused by close-range violence with a sharp weapon, on the female skull.
Co-author Prof. Albert Isidro, a surgical oncologist specializing in Egyptology, noted, "In archaeology, we work with a fragmented portion of the past, complicating an accurate approach."
While, acknowledging the challenges of studying skeletal remains, the researchers believe their findings provide valuable insights into ancient Egyptian medicine's approach to cancer and trauma.
Additionally, this research paves the way for further exploration in paleo-oncology and a deeper understanding of how ancient societies tackled medical challenges.