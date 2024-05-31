Health

Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Recent research into ancient Egyptian skulls has uncovered interesting insights into the medical practices of this civilization

As per ScienceBlog, a team of international researchers, led by Tatiana Tondini from the University of Tubingen, examined two skulls dating back over 4,000 years, shedding light on how the ancient Egyptians dealt with diseases and injuries.

One skull, belonging to a male aged 30-35 years old from around 2687-2345 BCE, exhibited signs of a large lesion consistent with cancer, along with smaller metastasized lesions.

Surprisingly, cutmarks around these lesions suggest the Egyptians may have attempted surgical interventions related to cancer treatment.

Tondini said, “When we first observed the cutmarks under the microscope, we could not believe what was in front of us.”

Another skull, belonging to a female over 50 years old from 663-343 BCE, showed evidence of a cancerous tumor causing bone destruction.

This challenges the belief that cancer is a modern affliction, highlighting its prevalence in ancient times.

The study also revealed healed lesions from traumatic injuries, including one likely caused by close-range violence with a sharp weapon, on the female skull.

Co-author Prof. Albert Isidro, a surgical oncologist specializing in Egyptology, noted, "In archaeology, we work with a fragmented portion of the past, complicating an accurate approach."

While, acknowledging the challenges of studying skeletal remains, the researchers believe their findings provide valuable insights into ancient Egyptian medicine's approach to cancer and trauma.

Additionally, this research paves the way for further exploration in paleo-oncology and a deeper understanding of how ancient societies tackled medical challenges.

Health News

Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma
Measles outbreak in Europe puts millions of children at risk
Scientists develop cutting-edge therapy to heal diabetic wounds faster
Global sales of weight-loss drugs forecasted to hit $150 billion by 2030
UK’s former scientific adviser warned about another ‘inevitable’ pandemic
UK citizens are at all-time higher risk of skin cancer
Here’s how you can protect your eyes from heatwave
Is excessive paracetamol usage harming your health?
Is resistant hypertension troubling you? Here's what you need to know
Research discovers brain patterns predicting autism risk in infant
WHO urges global action as STIs cause 2.5 million deaths annually
Fish oil supplements can increase risk of heart disease