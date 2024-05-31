Hollywood

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors

  by Web Desk
  May 31, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together in between a cycle of divorce rumors.

Both were pictured arriving for a family gathering together on Thursday, May 30, after not having been photographed in the same shot for a while.

According to Daily Mail, they were heading for celebrating the recent graduation of daughter Violet Anne Affleck, who Ben Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite having a huge reason for happiness, neither he nor Jennifer Lopez were smiling as they were seen climbing out of their car, then walking toward the venue.

The last time that this couple was snapped together was two weeks ago on May 19, when they met up at a movie event where Jannifer Garner was once again in attendance.

Even then, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had kept straight faces, refusing to raise any smiles, which further peaked speculations about their marriage being on the rocks for now.

During these days, they have not been treading red carpets together or supporting each other in public.

Ben Affleck in particular was entirely missing from Jennifer Lopez’s press tour for her recent movie, Atlas.

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55
Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake
Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray
Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation
Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony
Malala Yousafzai makes surprise cowgirl cameo in 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer
Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer
Katy Perry calls for immediate ceasefire in Rafah, Gaza