Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together in between a cycle of divorce rumors.
Both were pictured arriving for a family gathering together on Thursday, May 30, after not having been photographed in the same shot for a while.
According to Daily Mail, they were heading for celebrating the recent graduation of daughter Violet Anne Affleck, who Ben Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Despite having a huge reason for happiness, neither he nor Jennifer Lopez were smiling as they were seen climbing out of their car, then walking toward the venue.
The last time that this couple was snapped together was two weeks ago on May 19, when they met up at a movie event where Jannifer Garner was once again in attendance.
Even then, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had kept straight faces, refusing to raise any smiles, which further peaked speculations about their marriage being on the rocks for now.
During these days, they have not been treading red carpets together or supporting each other in public.
Ben Affleck in particular was entirely missing from Jennifer Lopez’s press tour for her recent movie, Atlas.