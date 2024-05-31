World

Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison

Former US President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon after he was found guilty in a historic trial

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison
Former US President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon after he was found guilty in a historic trial

Former US President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon after he was found guilty in his historic ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday, May 30.

People reported that the 45th US President has been found guilty on all 34 felony counts of ‘falsifying business records’ after spending more than six weeks in a courtroom for the said trial.

Despite speculation that the trial may have a ‘hung jury’, which occurs if jurors fail to agree on a verdict, the seven men and five women jury decided Trump’s fate, which now hangs in the balance as the world awaits sentencing.

As per reports, Trump could be facing years in prison and also find his impending 2024 Presidential bid void.

According to People, New York Juan Merchan read out the verdict amid a courtroom full of bated breathes, and had to warn: “Please let there be no reactions, no outbursts of any kind.”

Trump and his team’s demeanor visibly appeared to change at his words, despite smiling earlier, as per eye witness accounts.

People’s Kyle Alvord explained: “With a jury conviction, Trump's claims of a baseless criminal case were rejected — and he now faces up to four years in prison.”

For the unversed, Donald Trump was brought to court by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, who levelled a case against the former president alleging that he ‘falsified financial records’ to cover up spending $130,000 in ‘hush money’ to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid. 

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

World News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Heatwave claims 16 lives in Bihar's Aurangabad
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump fires back at Robert De Niro's 'tyrant' label with 'wacko'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nelson Peltz sells his entire stake in Disney: Details
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Xi Jinping calls for independent Palestinian state, pledges more aid for Gaza
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan acquitted by Pakistan court in May 9 violence cases