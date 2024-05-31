Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison

Former US President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon after he was found guilty in his historic ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday, May 30.
People reported that the 45th US President has been found guilty on all 34 felony counts of ‘falsifying business records’ after spending more than six weeks in a courtroom for the said trial.
Despite speculation that the trial may have a ‘hung jury’, which occurs if jurors fail to agree on a verdict, the seven men and five women jury decided Trump’s fate, which now hangs in the balance as the world awaits sentencing.
As per reports, Trump could be facing years in prison and also find his impending 2024 Presidential bid void.
According to People, New York Juan Merchan read out the verdict amid a courtroom full of bated breathes, and had to warn: “Please let there be no reactions, no outbursts of any kind.”
Trump and his team’s demeanor visibly appeared to change at his words, despite smiling earlier, as per eye witness accounts.
People’s Kyle Alvord explained: “With a jury conviction, Trump's claims of a baseless criminal case were rejected — and he now faces up to four years in prison.”
For the unversed, Donald Trump was brought to court by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, who levelled a case against the former president alleging that he ‘falsified financial records’ to cover up spending $130,000 in ‘hush money’ to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid.