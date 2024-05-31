Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh opts to drop surname

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's highly publicized divorce battle continues, their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh has made a significant request on her birthday to drop her father’s surname.
As per the report of TMZ, the dancer, who celebrated her 18th birthday on May 27, has taken steps to change her name by submitting legal paperwork.
In the paperwork she wants to remove "Pitt" from her surname, opting to go by the simplified name "Shiloh Jolie", aligning her last name with her mother, Angelina Jolie.
Shiloh made a request short, Bullet Train star revealed his desire to mend his 'broken' bond with the 18-year-old.
The report also disclosed that Pitt and Jolie’s other children, Vivienne, Zahara and Maddox - also don't use Pitt as their surname, but they have not filed any formal documents to change their names.
To note, the Fight Club star and the Maleficent starlet are biological parents of n Shiloh as well as twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, and they also adopted three children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started dating after the Troy actor and his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, announced their divorce in 2005.
They later married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after barely two years of marriage.