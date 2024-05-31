Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55

Hugh Jackman has opened up about the challenges he faced reprising his role as Wolverine at the age of 55.
While conversing with the Logan star for the cover story, which marks PEOPLE's first-ever collectable side-by-side covers featuring the Deadpool & Wolverine stars, they discussed Jackman's transformation for his Wolverine character.
Jackman confessed about his transformation and his physicality while working for his highly anticipated film with his stunt coordinator Brian Smrz.
He shared that he loved the process of learning to integrate facets of dance into his stunts//
“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food,” Jackman admitted.
He continued, “I have to eat a lot,” adding, “For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.”
Reynold also responded on Juckman's eating pattern, “Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people. I'm sure they're like, ‘Well, that sounds great.’ But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”
The Free Guy star said he "couldn't believe" Jackman's physique.
He added, “You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning.”
To note, Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, helmed by Shawn Levy will hit theaters on July 26.