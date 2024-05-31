Hollywood

Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55

Hugh Jackman shares details about his transformation for Wolverine character

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55

Hugh Jackman has opened up about the challenges he faced reprising his role as Wolverine at the age of 55.

While conversing with the Logan star for the cover story, which marks PEOPLE's first-ever collectable side-by-side covers featuring the Deadpool & Wolverine stars, they discussed Jackman's transformation for his Wolverine character.

Jackman confessed about his transformation and his physicality while working for his highly anticipated film with his stunt coordinator Brian Smrz.

He shared that he loved the process of learning to integrate facets of dance into his stunts//

“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food,” Jackman admitted.

He continued, “I have to eat a lot,” adding, “For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.”

Reynold also responded on Juckman's eating pattern, “Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people. I'm sure they're like, ‘Well, that sounds great.’ But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”

The Free Guy star said he "couldn't believe" Jackman's physique.

He added, “You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning.”

To note, Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, helmed by Shawn Levy will hit theaters on July 26.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malala Yousafzai makes surprise cowgirl cameo in 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Katy Perry calls for immediate ceasefire in Rafah, Gaza