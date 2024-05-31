‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history

Moana 2 trailer has been viewed by 178 million people in its first 24 hours, making it the most viewed movie trailer in Disney Animation and Pixar history.
When it comes to the viewership of trailers, Inside Out 2 (157 million) held the most viewed trailer record for Pixar, and for Disney Animation it’s Frozen 2 (116 million).
Moana 2 trailer, which was released on May 29, showed an unexpected journey of Moana when she receives a call from her ancestors.
The trailer begins with Moana's arrival on shore, where she summons a premonition with a resounding note from a conch shell, hinting at the beginning of her journey.
In one clip, Moana sets sail, where she is joined by loyal companions Hei Hei The Rooster (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and Pua the pot-belly pig.
The Walt Disney Animated Studios movie stars Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and demigod Maui voices.
Soon after the trailer was released, Moana fans went crazy on social media to show their support.
Moana 2 is set to release on November 27, 2024.