Hollywood

‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history

‘Moana 2’ is set to release on November 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history

Moana 2 trailer has been viewed by 178 million people in its first 24 hours, making it the most viewed movie trailer in Disney Animation and Pixar history.

When it comes to the viewership of trailers, Inside Out 2 (157 million) held the most viewed trailer record for Pixar, and for Disney Animation it’s Frozen 2 (116 million).

Moana 2 trailer, which was released on May 29, showed an unexpected journey of Moana when she receives a call from her ancestors.

The trailer begins with Moana's arrival on shore, where she summons a premonition with a resounding note from a conch shell, hinting at the beginning of her journey.

In one clip, Moana sets sail, where she is joined by loyal companions Hei Hei The Rooster (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and Pua the pot-belly pig.

The Walt Disney Animated Studios movie stars Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and demigod Maui voices.

Soon after the trailer was released, Moana fans went crazy on social media to show their support.

Moana 2 is set to release on November 27, 2024.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malala Yousafzai makes surprise cowgirl cameo in 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Katy Perry calls for immediate ceasefire in Rafah, Gaza