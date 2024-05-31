Victoria Beckham teaches daughter Harper THIS important lesson

Entertainment

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham welcomed Harper on July 10, 2011

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Victoria Beckham has taught her 12-year-old daughter Harper the most valuable lesson of life.

The former Spice Girl, who shares Harper with football star David Beckham, taught her daughter about kindness over beauty.

During a conversation with France Inter, Victoria shared that she has always “worked hard.”

She noted, “I've always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn't easy.”

The fashion designer continued, “I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no.”

Victoria added, “You have to be strong; you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind."

Previously, David’s wife got candid about her sweet relationship with her daughter during a dialogue with This Morning.

She explained, “Harper loves beauty. She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that’s really great mother and daughter time.”

Victoria shared, “She is very, very girly, she also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football - but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with makeup and my clothes as well.”

