Johnny Wactor's co-worker shares shocking details on how he died shielding her

Johnny Wactor’s co-worker Anita Joy has broken silence over actor’s last moments before he died of a gunshot last Saturday.
In an emotional interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anita, who bartended with Wactor at Level 8 night club shared heart wrenching details of his tragic death.
Anita told the outlet that she, Wactor and two of their co-workers were walking towards their vehicles after completing their Friday night shift at the club, however they separated from their colleagues around the street corner, as their cars were parked on a different location.
As they were walking and having fun, the duo noticed three men approaching them, and as Wactor realized something was wrong, he put his hand in front of Anita, signaling her to stay back.
"He's a protector. He genuinely just cared about me. He would've done that with anyone, [even] if he didn't know them," Anita said of the General Hospital alum.
She further admitted that at first she and Wactor believed their car was being towed, however, as they approached the vehicle, they saw a man was using a jack, and the duo suddenly realized that it was a robbery.
"Johnny was directly in front of me and he's like, 'Man, this is my car. What are you doing?' I think we startled him as much as they startled us," she recalled.
Anita further added, "He stepped forward -- not confronting the guy, not having fists, he had his hands up to his sides, open palms -- and he's like, 'Hey, man.'"
She continued, "I was like looking down for a second and I hear a crack and the guy just shot him. They all jumped into the car and they took off. It was just instantaneous."
Anita further recounted, "He (Wactor) turns me around and we both go toppling towards the ground. As I turn and grab him, I was like, 'Honey, are you OK?' 'Cause I didn't hear a fight. I don't think there were any words exchanged from their side. He went, 'Nope, shot."
"There's no time to think during this, but I wasn't feeling like, 'Oh my God, my friend is dying.' This was like, 'OK, he got shot, what's next?' I was thinking [he was shot in] maybe a leg or arm," she eloborated.
"He was just kind of flickering in and out of consciousness, but he kept making big gasps, I was screaming at him, like, 'Johnny, stay with me! Johnny, stay with me!'... He was just kind of gurgling... I was screaming at him to stay with me and that I love him and just begging him [to stay with me]. Those were my final words to him," Anita concluded.
Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin in General Hospital, died in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25 at the age of 37.