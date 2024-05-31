Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez plans to priortize family over work amid Ben Affleck split rumors

Jennifer Lopez admits to slow her busy life

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Jennifer Lopez confessed that she has tried to slow down her busy schedule and be home more amid rumors of her split with Ben Affleck.

While speaking with the Associated Press at the Atlas premiere, The Mother starlet opened up about her busy life, and admitted, "The truth is over the past few years I've tried to slow down more and be home more, that's the truth."

She went on to say about her “endless creativity” in her many projects, "For me it's about doing things that are really exciting for me, doing things that inspire me, not doing just everything."

As J.Lo mentioned in previous years "that's what I used to do a lot of," as much as possible instead of curating, her co-star Sterling K. Brown joked, "This is you paired down?"

Their conversion took a humours turn as she continued, "As much as it seems [that] I'm going at a fever pace all the time, I'm actually like half the pace of what I was a few years ago."

To note, Jennifer Lopez is busy in promotions of her new Netflix movie Atlas, ahead of it she will embark on a world tour for her project This Is Me… Now, which includes an album, a movie, and a documentary.

