Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty in hush money trial on Thursday, May 30, in New York.
The jury, after discussing for two days has set July 11 for his sentencing.
Till then, the New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has allowed the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to remain free without any bail, BBC reported.
Standing outside the courtroom, Trump has called the verdict the result of a ‘rigged disgraceful trial.’
Trump said, “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. This is long from over.”
Although the conviction will not stop him from running for president, it has still raised so many questions about what impact the jury decision will have on the upcoming election in November.
The exit polls conducted during the Republican primaries this winter showed that double-digit numbers of voters would not vote for him if he were convicted of a felony.
Moreover, a survey by Ipsos and ABC News in April found that 16% of his supporters would reconsider their support for him if found guilty.
Trump’s convection marks a historic movement as he became the first president in the history of the US.
The jury began deliberation on Wednesday. Trump told the media, “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole country’s a mess between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe."