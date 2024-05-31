World

Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted in the history of the US

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections
Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted in the history of the US

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty in hush money trial on Thursday, May 30, in New York. 

The jury, after discussing for two days has set July 11 for his sentencing. 

Till then, the New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has allowed the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to remain free without any bail, BBC reported.

Standing outside the courtroom, Trump has called the verdict the result of a ‘rigged disgraceful trial.’

Trump said, “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. This is long from over.”

Although the conviction will not stop him from running for president, it has still raised so many questions about what impact the jury decision will have on the upcoming election in November.

The exit polls conducted during the Republican primaries this winter showed that double-digit numbers of voters would not vote for him if he were convicted of a felony.

Moreover, a survey by Ipsos and ABC News in April found that 16% of his supporters would reconsider their support for him if found guilty.

Trump’s convection marks a historic movement as he became the first president in the history of the US.

The jury began deliberation on Wednesday. Trump told the media, “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole country’s a mess between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe."

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

World News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Heatwave claims 16 lives in Bihar's Aurangabad
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump fires back at Robert De Niro's 'tyrant' label with 'wacko'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nelson Peltz sells his entire stake in Disney: Details
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Xi Jinping calls for independent Palestinian state, pledges more aid for Gaza
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan acquitted by Pakistan court in May 9 violence cases